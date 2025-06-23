Man dead, another seriously injured following crash in Jefferson, NH

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A man is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Jefferson, NH, on Sunday morning.

Around 11:46 a.m., troopers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 115 in Jefferson.

Upon arrival, troopers saw a car in a field, off the west side of Route 115, near Stag Hollow Road.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Stephen J. Gooden, 68, of Wentworth, was traveling southbound in a 2016 Honda CR-V when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle did not negotiate a curve in the road and drove down an embankment before striking a utility pole and a tree, state police said.

Gooden suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

A passenger in the car, identified as Maurice C. Sasse Jr., 70, of Silver Springs, Florida, was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates a medical episode may have contributed to the collision, but all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Conor Doyle at (603) 715-7459.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

