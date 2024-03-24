Man dead after fire breaks out in Newton home

NEWTON, Mass. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Newton home on Sunday morning.

Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile said they received a call for a house fire on Walnut Street around 8:30 a.m.

The initial call came in from an off-duty Boston firefighter who saw the home burning as he drove down Route 9.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire from the first floor of the two-family home with reports of a person still inside.

The fire chief said firefighters made an aggressive attack and found a male victim. Firefighters removed him from the home and he did not survive his injuries, according to the fire chief.

“This is obviously a tough morning, a tough morning for everyone involved,” Gentile said.

All other occupants of the home were able to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group