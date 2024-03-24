Local

Man dead after fire breaks out in Newton home

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Man dead after fire breaks out in Newton home Man dead after fire breaks out in Newton home

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEWTON, Mass. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Newton home on Sunday morning.

Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile said they received a call for a house fire on Walnut Street around 8:30 a.m.

The initial call came in from an off-duty Boston firefighter who saw the home burning as he drove down Route 9.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire from the first floor of the two-family home with reports of a person still inside.

The fire chief said firefighters made an aggressive attack and found a male victim. Firefighters removed him from the home and he did not survive his injuries, according to the fire chief.

“This is obviously a tough morning, a tough morning for everyone involved,” Gentile said.

All other occupants of the home were able to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read