Man dead after falling from ladder at construction site on Martha’s Vineyard, DA says

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who fell to his death at a construction site on Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday morning.

Police officers and EMS crews responding to a report of a fall at an apartment complex under construction in Edgartown just before 7:45 a.m. found a man who had fallen from a second-story ladder onto a cement basement floor, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Luis Collaguazo Crespo, 32, of Fall River, was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Galibois’ office noted that investigators have preliminarily ruled the incident an accident.

“Based on the information currently available, any potential negligence by the developer would fall under civil rather than criminal jurisdiction,” Galibois’ office said in a statement. " Our office is monitoring the situation, but as of now, there is no active criminal investigation. If new evidence emerges that warrants further review, we will assess it accordingly.”

This deadly construction accident comes after one person was killed and four others were hurt when a home under construction collapsed in Weymouth in late January.

