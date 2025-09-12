Man convicted of raping girl inside Mass. hotel that served as migrant shelter

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 27-year-old man has been convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl inside a Massachusetts hotel that was being used as a migrant shelter, prosecutors announced Friday.

Cory B. Alvarez, a 27-year-old Haitian national, was found guilty of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and rape of a child by force in connection with an incident at the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham Street in Rockland in March 2024 after a four-day trial in Plymouth Superior Court, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

At the time of the rape, Alvarez was living at the hotel, which was part of a state program that was rolled out to provide housing and food for migrant families, prosecutors said.

The victim, who only speaks Haitian Creole, told investigators through a translator she went to Alvarez’s room so he could help her with apps on a tablet before he forced himself on her, according to authorities.

Cory B. Alvarez Cory B. Alvarez, 26, of Haiti, accused of raping a teenage girl at a migrant shelter in Rockland, appears in court on April 22, 2024. (Boston 25)

She was rushed to South Shore Hospital for treatment, and investigators later developed probable cause to arrest Alvarez.

At trial, jurors heard testimony that Alvarez’s DNA was located on the victim, Cruz’s office noted in a news release.

“The jury has spoken, and we thank them for their time and due diligence in finding Cory Alvarez guilty,” DA Cruz said in a statement. “This difficult case has always been about going forward to seek justice on behalf of this child victim. I am grateful that we were able to have this case tried on the merits, and the jury ultimately reached their unanimous conclusion.”

Alvarez is being held without bail until his sentencing.

He is slated to face sentencing on Sept. 30.

