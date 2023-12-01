Man charged with rape of a child fled from police, hid in Stoneham reservation overnight, DA says

BELMONT, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of several child rapes on Friday after he hid from police in a wooded reservation.

Rickland Powell, 59, of Belmont, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape of a child, four counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, posing a child in the nude, and distributing obscene matter to a minor.

Investigators say the victim was a female child known to him and he sexually assaulted her and photographed her on several occasions inside his Belmont home.

Belmont Police became aware of allegations made against Powell on November 28 and were granted a search warrant to search his home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Once inside his house, police allegedly found inappropriate media files, photos, and other items involving children.

On Thursday, officers learned Powell was in Andover. After attempting to approach him, the DA’s office says Powell fled in his car at a high rate of speed.

He was found in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Stoneham on Friday morning, where he was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital.

Powell was arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court and held without bail.

He is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on December 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

