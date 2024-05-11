Man charged with overturning port-a-potty, trapping woman and child inside

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he knocked over a portable toilet containing a woman and child who became trapped inside.

Witnesses told Manchester police that the man and woman had been arguing near the port-a-potty at Derryfield Park on Wednesday. When the woman, who apparently didn’t know the 18-year-old man, went inside the port-a-potty to help her daughter, the man pushed it over and it landed with the door on the pavement. Bystanders ran over and overturned the toilet, freeing the woman and child who reported being covered in feces and bodily fluids, police said.

The woman and child were not hurt. The man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and criminal restraint. He was also charged with simple assault for throwing something at one of the officers, police said. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group