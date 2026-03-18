Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 51-year-old man, injured woman in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Billyjack Curtis in Augusta, state police said Wednesday.

Edward Longley of Skowhegan was arrested Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:14 p.m., state police said in a statement. He is charged with murder and elevated aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 2 shooting on Flagg Street in Augusta.

Longley was transported to the Somerset County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Curtis, an Augusta resident, died from his injuries.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be homicide.

A second victim, a 40-year-old Brunswick woman, was also injured during the shooting, state police said. She was taken to local hospitals and later released, and is currently recovering from her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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