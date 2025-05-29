Man charged with murder after 21-year-old woman found beaten to death in Roxbury, DA says

BOSTON — Authorities upgraded the charges of a man already in police custody for allegedly killing a Roxbury woman last Wednesday.

Kevin Boyette, 36, of Boston, is now charged with murder, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’ Office.

He was previously charged with assault in connection to the beating death of 21-year-old Tatyiana Flood.

On May 20, Boston Police responded to the area of 20 Annunciation Road just after 6 a.m. for a report of a body found in front of the apartment complex.

Officials identified the victim as Flood and arrested Boyette shortly thereafter.

It is unclear if Boyette and the victim were known to each other.

Boyette will be arraigned Friday in Roxbury District Court on the murder charge.

