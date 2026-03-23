Man charged in struggle with officers at Forest Hills MBTA station held without bail

The man charged in connection with an alleged violent struggle with MBTA Transit Police officers at the Forest Hills station last Friday was arraigned and ordered held without bail on Monday.

Micah Martin, 29, of Hyde Park, was arraigned on one count of armed carjacking, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct on a public conveyance, four counts of assault and battery attempt to disarm a police officer, and six counts of assault and battery on a police officer, according to Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responding to reports of a knife-wielding man who was threatening people and trying to deflate bus tires at the upper busway at Forest Hills station late Friday morning.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said Martin grabbed for the officer’s weapon and during the struggle, “there was a discharge of the officer’s weapon.”

Nobody was struck by the gunshot or stabbed. Sullivan said investigators are working to determine how the weapon was discharged.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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A judge ordered Martin held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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