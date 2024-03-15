Man charged in murders of mother, daughter in Worcester to face judge in California

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The man charged in connection with the murders of a mother and her daughter in Worcester last week will face a judge in a California courtroom on Friday following his capture on Monday night.

Dejan Dante Belnavis, 27, is slated to be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court to face charges in connection with his arrest by U.S. Marshals after a dayslong manhunt that also involved Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester Police Department, according to authorities.

During the court hearing, details are expected to be announced on when Belnavis will be returned to Worcester for arraignment on murder charges in the deaths of Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella. Law enforcement officials from Massachusetts have traveled to California to transport him back east.

A second suspect in the murders, 28-year-old Karel Mangual, was arraigned last week on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license. He returned to court earlier this week to face an upgraded murder charge and is being held without bail.

Both Belnavis and Mangual have lengthy criminal histories, court documents showed.

The bodies of Chasity and Zella were discovered in a white, bullet-riddled SUV that was parked in the area of Englewood Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood of Worcester. Court documents indicated that neither was breathing or had a pulse when police arrived.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the vehicle.

A motive in the shooting deaths of Chasity and Zella wasn’t immediately clear.

Chastity Nuñez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and received honors like the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal. Nuñez also served as a Patient Safety & Clinical Quality Program Coordinator at MIT Health since July 2023.

Zella was a student at Worcester Public Schools.

Hundreds turned out for visiting hours for Chasity and Zella on Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing.

