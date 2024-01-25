Man charged in deaths of Waltham officer, utility worker deemed dangerous, will remain behind bars

WALTHAM, Mass. — A man with a “significant criminal history” was deemed a danger to the community on Thursday after prosecutors say he “intentionally and recklessly” caused the deaths of a veteran Waltham police officer and a beloved National Grid worker when he drove his pickup truck into a worksite last month.

Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, returned to Waltham District Court, where a judge ordered him to remain behind bars until at least Feb. 29, when his next hearing is scheduled.

“The defendant, Mr. Simon, is dangerous and there are no conditions to reasonably assure the safety of the community,” Judge Ellen Caulo told the court as Simon looked on with an emotionless gaze.

Outside of court, Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell told reporters, “He is a dangerous person. He shouldn’t be out on the street right now awaiting trial. The Commonwealth proved their point...We are satisfied with the outcome today.”

Simon was initially arraigned last month on two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery in the deaths of 58-year-old Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, a husband and father of two who was working a detail, and Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker from Cambridge.

Authorities have alleged that Simon was driving without a license when he “veered his vehicle” toward the worksite, barreling into Tracey and Jackson on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2023.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and O’Connell said in December that Simon was behind the wheel of a pickup truck heading east on Totten Pond Road around 4 p.m. when he pulled to the side of the road and suddenly turned back into the roadway in an attempt to execute a U-turn. He then allegedly struck a vehicle traveling east, continued driving forward for about a quarter mile, and hit Tracey and Jackson.

Simon then allegedly struck multiple other vehicles and abandoned his banged-up truck after striking Tracey and Jackson.

Prosecutors said that Simon then pulled a knife on another officer before stealing his police cruiser, veering it in the direction of other officers, before taking off again.

Simon eventually crashed the cruiser on Winter Street, where he was apprehended by police following a brief foot chase.

Before Caulo issued her decision, a prosecutor detailed Simon’s “significant criminal history,” as he urged the Commonwealth to keep him jailed as he awaits a pre-trial hearing.

“The allegation against this defendant involves a prolonged series of intentional and reckless acts that display a strong disregard for the safety of unsuspecting pedestrians on a public way,” the prosecutor said. “This defendant has a significant criminal history that suggests an unbroken chain of criminal conduct since 1996 and includes criminal charges in at least 9 states. The defendant’s record is indicative of something who will not comply with orders of the court.”

Years before the deadly crash, the prosecutor said Simon swerved into the path of a bus at 100 mph, causing an “explosion of debris,” in an attempt to evade police in Keene, New Hampshire, in September 2009. The prosecutor said Simon also tried to kill a married couple with a hammer in Franklin, New Hampshire, in July 2016.

After the 2009 incident, Simon was found not guilty because of insanity and sentenced in 2011 to five years in a psychiatric unit in the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, Boston 25 previously learned.

Simon’s sentence was later terminated in Nov. 2015, records show.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Simon in connection with the deaths of Tracey and Jackson, according to the state.

Simon will remain held without bail for at least the next 120 days.

