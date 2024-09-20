Man charged in connection with hit-and-run of a cyclist in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A man has been charged after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Newburyport last month.

According to Newburyport Police, a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist around 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of Pond Street and High Street.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling west on High Street and turning left on Pond Street when the driver struck a cyclist traveling in a group of three in the eastbound bike lane on High Street.

As the victim was being tended to, the vehicle fled the area traveling down Pond Street towards Route 1, according to authorities.

The cyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were believed to be serious. The cyclist has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle during their initial investigation.

During a subsequent investigation, police were able to identify the driver as Brian Fantry, 41, of Newburyport.

Fantry was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

“This was a traumatic incident for everyone involved and I’m thankful that the cyclist appears to be on his way to recovery,” said Lt. Simons. “Information and evidence provided by the community, and seasoned investigative work by Det. McDonald was the most important factor in bringing closure to this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group