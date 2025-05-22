Man charged in connection to deadly Northbridge shooting, DA says

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A Northbridge man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a deadly shooting.

33-year-old Christopher Lacour is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At approximately 11:03 p.m., Northbridge Police say they responded to a home on Legion Way for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, and later succumbed to their injury.

The identity of the deceased person is not being released at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy on the victim and those results are expected on Friday.

At Lacour’s arraignment on Thursday, the judge set bail at $10,000 cash, which Lacour posted.

He will be back in court on June 23 for a pretrial conference.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, although it’s unclear if or how Lacour and the victim are known to each other.

