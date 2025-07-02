Man to be arraigned on murder charge in stabbing death of woman in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Brockton is slated to face a judge on Wednesday.

Reynald Biamby, 44, of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a charge of murder in the killing of 36-year-old Rose Lacroix, also of Mattapan, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a possible death at an apartment at 341 Centre Street just after 4 a.m. Tuesday found Lacroix dead inside and Biamby suffering from injuries, authorities said.

Biamby was taken to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

Detectives later sought and obtained an arrest warrant and took Biamby into custody upon his release from the hospital.

Authorities described the incident as a “suspected fatal domestic stabbing.”

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Brockton police with an ongoing investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group