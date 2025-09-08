Man to be arraigned on murder charge in death of woman found in North Shore apartment complex

LYNN, Mass. — A man charged in the death of a woman who was found dead in an apartment complex on the North Shore of Massachusetts over the weekend is expected to face a judge on Monday.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, is slated to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on a charge of murder, according to the Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Officers responding to an address on Newhall Street shortly after 1 a.m. found a 38-year-old woman dead in an apartment, Tucker’s office said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

Emilio Gonzales, who lives on Newhall Street, saw the scene unfold early Sunday morning, capturing pictures and videos of the emergency response.

Gonzales said screams could be heard across the neighborhood.

“It was like horrific screams,” he told Boston 25. “Like somebody got stabbed or something... We’re still processing the whole part. We weren’t expecting something like that to happen.”

State troopers assigned to Tucker’s office and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

Additional details are expected to be released when the suspect appears in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group