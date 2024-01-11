Man on bail for theft wanted for throwing brick at door of City Hall in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A man out on bail for theft at Manchester City Hall is wanted again, this time for returning to City Hall and throwing a brick at the door, police said Thursday.
60-year-old Michael Treadwell of Manchester was earlier arrested for stealing a man’s jacket in December, police said.
At that arrest, Treadwell was out on bail for criminal mischief after allegedly damaging a city sign in Victory Park, police said.
In this latest incident, police identified Treadwell through surveillance video. Along with a charge of criminal mischief, Treadwell also faces a violation of bail charge.
Anyone with information about Treadwell’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Amber Robichaud at 603-792-5513.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group