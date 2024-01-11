Local

Man on bail for theft wanted for throwing brick at door of City Hall in Manchester, New Hampshire

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Michael Treadwell of Manchester, N.H. (Manchester, NH Police Department)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A man out on bail for theft at Manchester City Hall is wanted again, this time for returning to City Hall and throwing a brick at the door, police said Thursday.

60-year-old Michael Treadwell of Manchester was earlier arrested for stealing a man’s jacket in December, police said.

At that arrest, Treadwell was out on bail for criminal mischief after allegedly damaging a city sign in Victory Park, police said.

In this latest incident, police identified Treadwell through surveillance video. Along with a charge of criminal mischief, Treadwell also faces a violation of bail charge.

Anyone with information about Treadwell’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Amber Robichaud at 603-792-5513.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

