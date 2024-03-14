Man arrested, tased outside school parking lot in Weymouth, officials say

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A man has been arrested after an incident in a school parking lot in Weymouth on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Hamilton School. The man became assaultive and was tased.

Weymouth school staff took immediate action with the students to ensure they were safe.

Additional information and charges the man is facing are not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

