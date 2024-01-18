Local

Man arrested at scene of stabbing in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — A 70-year-old Boston man was arrested at the scene of a stabbing on River Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

Joseph J. Marrow of Dorchester was arrested at the crime scene at approximately 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, following a stabbing that happened in the area of 442 River St. in Mattapan, police said. He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to the area for a call reporting that a person had been stabbed.

Mattapan River St stabbing

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said. The victim, whose condition was not known on Thursday, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment.

Marrow was still on scene and placed under arrest, police said. He is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

