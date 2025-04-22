Man arrested for refusing to leave buffer zone outside Karen Read trial, police say

DEDHAM, Mass. — An Arlington man is facing charges after police say he refused to exit the buffer zone surrounding the courthouse where the second murder trial of Karen Read began on Tuesday.

State police say Bao Nguyen, 42, of Arlington was lingering and filming in the buffer zone outside Norfolk Superior Court and refused to leave despite several requests from officers, a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News.

Nguyen was eventually arrested for violating the order after several requests from state police.

Judge Beverly Cannone ordered that the 200-foot buffer zone remain in effect for Read’s second trial and be extended to include the area bounded by Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street, and Court Street.

The buffer zone was put in place at the start of Read’s first trial in April 2024 to keep demonstrators a distance from the courthouse.

Nguyen is scheduled to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Tuesday, according to state police.

Cannone added, “The risk extends during trial where jurors and witnesses would have no choice but to be exposed daily to the messages and viewpoints of the protestors when entering and leaving the courthouse or sitting in the courtroom or jury room.”

Read, 45, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

The second murder trial of Karen Read, whose case has sparked a national debate on police accountability and won her legions of devoted fans, began with opening statements Tuesday, more than three years after the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

