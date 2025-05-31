Man arrested in connection with vandalism of war memorial in Brighton

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the war memorial in Brighton.

According to Boston Police, the war memorial, located at the intersection of Cambridge and Henshaw streets in Brighton, was vandalized on Wednesday, May 21, between approximately 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., police said Thursday.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5’9” tall, who was last seen wearing a long brown trench coat.

On Friday, May 30, around 7:42 p.m. officers arrested an adult man in connection with the vandalism of the Veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War Memorial

The man is facing criminal charges, including Vandalism to a War and/or Veterans Memorial, and is also undergoing a mental health evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

