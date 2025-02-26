Man arrested in connection with two robberies in Boston

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Boston.

Jeremy Woodley, 44, of Boston was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 25 for armed robbery and fugitive from justice.

According to Boston police around 9:59 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, officers responded to the area of 1320 Washington Street for a report of a robbery in progress.

Officers were advised that the suspect, later identified as Woodley passed a note to a bank teller stating that he had a gun. No weapon was seen and the Woodley fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

A day later on Friday around 9:36 a.m. Boston police officers responded to the area of 580 Washington Street for a report of a robbery in progress. Officers were advised that the suspect again passed a note to a bank teller stating that he had a gun. No weapon was seen and the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Woodley as the suspect and that the incidents were connected.

Woodley is being charged with armed robbery and fugitive from justice. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group