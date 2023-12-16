Man arrested in connection with swiping $30K worth of items from Newbury Street shop in Boston

BOSTON — A man was arrested and charged with burglary in connection with swiping $30K worth of items from a Newbury Street shop in Boston.

Wayne O’Keefe, 50, of Braintree was arrested after officers located and stopped a motor vehicle of interest in the area of 11 Melnea Cass Boulevard.

O’Keefe is being charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation, and possession of drugs.

The Boston Police Department shared surveillance images of O’Keefe swiping $30,000 in handbags and other items from Valentino at 47 Newbury Street just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Further investigation concluded O’Keefe was the suspect who swiped the handbags.

O’Keefe will be arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group