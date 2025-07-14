Man arrested in connection to jewelry store theft in Manchester, NH

A man has been arrested in connection with a jewelry store theft in Manchester, NH.

On July 12, around 4 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a panic alarm at Market Square Jewelers.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a store employee who said that a man had entered the shop expressing interest in purchasing a ring.

While being assisted, the man allegedly left the store with one of the rings without paying.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and soon located a man, later identified as 62-year-old Edward Meiggs of Manchester, matching the description nearby.

While being detained, Meiggs attempted to conceal a ring under his foot.

Officers recovered the ring, which was confirmed to be the one taken from the store.

Meiggs is being charged with theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying physical evidence.

Meiggs will be arraigned on Monday in Manchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

