Man arrested, charged with exposing himself inside North Shore store

STONEHAM, Mass. — The Stoneham Police Department has announced that they have arrested and charged a man after he was caught exposing himself at a local store.

44-year-old Andrey Pavlov of Watertown was taken into custody and charged with Open and Gross Lewdness.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 22, after officers responded to a Michael’s store on Main Street for reports of a man who exposed himself to one of the employees.

“Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that the man had also exposed himself at another business on Main Street on the same day,” a spokesperson for the Stoneham Police Department wrote. “The suspect was then identified as Pavlov.”

Following an investigation, Pavlov was arrested on Friday in Watertown.

“I would like to acknowledge the diligent work of our detectives who worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend this suspect,” said Chief O’Connor. “We would like to thank Watertown Police for their assistance throughout this investigation.”

Pavlov is scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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