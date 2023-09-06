Man arrested after stealing MBTA vehicle with passengers inside

BOSTON — One person is in Police custody after allegedly stealing an MBTA vehicle with passengers still inside.

Massachusetts State Police say the suspect stole the T-vehicle, a Ford Flex, in Woburn around 3:45 p.m. before troopers spotted the vehicle driving in the O’Neill Tunnel. In a failed attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspect continued driving through the tunnel crashing into several vehicles.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle but a short time later police spotted it on Mercantile Street and Surface Road in Boston.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the Bostonian Hotel. Multiple troopers and officers pursued the suspect on foot and searched the hotel before they located the suspect hiding in a function room and took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect was turned over to Transit Police.

MBTA Ride crash (Transit Police)

Police say one of the occupants of the vehicle reported a minor injury and the occupants of the vehicles that the suspect struck in the tunnel reported no injuries. '

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

