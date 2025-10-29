Man arrested after reaching through woman’s bedroom window in Brighton, police say

BOSTON — A man has been arrested after police say he reached into a woman’s bedroom window in Brighton.

Police arrested Renato De Oliveria on breaking and entering charges, as well as trespassing charges.

The incident happened on Chester Street, shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“According to the victim, she was closing her bedroom window when it suddenly reopened and a hand reached inside,” according to Boston Police.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Detectives noticed the screen to the window was torn and the glass had fingerprints on it, officials say.

As police were processing the scene a person matching the description of the suspect approached the area. Police walked towards the person only to have the suspect start walking away before breaking into a sprint. Police gave chase but the suspect was able to get away, police say.

A description of the man was put out and officers soon located De Oliveria in the area of 1094 Commonwealth Avenue where he was placed under arrest, according to police.

De Oliveria will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

