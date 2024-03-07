Man arraigned on slew of charges in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Hyannis

BARNSTABLE — A man was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Thursday for his role in a shooting that left a woman hospitalized on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Mark Griswold was arraigned on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on Family or a household member, intimidation of a witness, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, and carry a firearm without a license, third & Subsequent Offense, the Bristol County DA office’s said.

Police responded to a Hyannis home around 5:37 p.m. on Thanksgiving Night after receiving a report of gunshots being fired, and an individual being hit. Upon arrival officers located. A woman was transported to a nearby hospital and officials were able to determine Griswold was the shooter.

The DA’s office says Griswold had been recently released from State Prison after serving five years for firearm related offenses.

Griswold is scheduled for a Dangerousness Hearing in the Barnstable Superior Court on March 15, 2024. He is currently being held without bail at the Barnstable House of Correction. He will also appear in the Barnstable Superior Court on April 9, 2024, for a probation surrender hearing related to possession of a firearm charges.

