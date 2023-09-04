Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Danvers Monday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of Route 128 northbound at Exit 41 around 9 a.m. for a single motorcycle crash into a guardrail found a 36-year-old man from Wiscasset, Maine had sustained severe injuries, according to State Police.

Authorities called for a medical helicopter and traffic was diverted off the highway at Endicott Street to provide a safe landing zone. The man was airlifted from the Danvers Police Department parking lot to Beth Israel Hospital where his condition remains critical.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road was reopened at 9:30 a.m.

