Man accused of stabbing girl in ‘random, unprovoked’ attack at Cape Cod store to face a judge

HYANNIS, Mass. — A man accused of stabbing a teenage girl in a “random and unprovoked” attack at a store on Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon will face a judge on Friday.

Nikolas Rescigno, 31, of Hyannis, is slated to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury and an additional outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court from another incident involving a knife at the Cape Cod Mall in May 2023, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Dollar Tree store in Hyannis just after 12:30 p.m. found the teenage victim suffering from an apparent knife wound, police said.

Rescigno was taken into custody without incident, while the girl was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that Rescigno approached the girl from behind in the foyer of the store and without warning, stabbed her in the lower backside as she stood next to her mother, according to police.

“Rescigno is unknown to the victim and this attack appears to be random and unprovoked,” police said in a statement.

After the stabbing, police noted that Rescigno dropped the knife upon request from a bystander stared at the victim.

Rescigno is being held on $5,000 bail pending his arraignment.

An investigation is ongoing.

