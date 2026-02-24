Man accused of shoplifting $1,800 in merchandise from Abercrombie and Fitch store on Newbury Street

BOSTON — A local man is accused of shoplifting $1,800 in merchandise from the Abercrombie and Fitch store on Newbury Street, police said Tuesday.

Shawn Walker, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with shoplifting by asportation, second offense; resisting arrest and furnishing false ID information to law enforcement, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

About 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 321 Newbury St. for a larceny report at the Abercrombie and Fitch store.

When officers arrived, they learned that the store’s loss prevention officer followed the suspect, later identified as Walker, who was at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Huntington Avenue.

Officers saw Walker holding two large Abercrombie bags and tried to place him under custody. Police said Walker began to resist by tensing his body, but was handcuffed with the help of responding officers.

Investigators returned the recovered stolen merchandise, valued at approximately $1,850. to the store.

During the booking process, police said Walker gave officers a false name, which led to an additional charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

