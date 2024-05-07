Man accused of shooting in Roxbury last month arrested in Quincy, police say

BOSTON — A Boston man was arrested on Monday, nearly a month after he allegedly shot a victim in Roxbury.

28-year-old Ahmad Lewis is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, assault and battery with a firearm, and destruction of property over $1,200.

According to Boston Police, on April 13 around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 16 Seaver Street and found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis and members of the Youth Violence Strike Force found him on Washington Street near Quincy Center on Monday, according to authorities.

Lewis will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Tuesday.

