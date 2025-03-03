Man accused of robbing Worcester gun store

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 27-year-old man will face charges after allegedly robbing a gun store in Worcester over the weekend.

Officers responded to an alarm at The Gun Parlor on Prescott Street on Saturday around 12:44 p.m. according to the Worcester police. Employees at the store told officers that a man had smashed a display case and grabbed a gun before running out of the store and getting into a vehicle.

Investigators soon identified the suspect as Mohsin Mohsin of North Brookfield, a press release from the Worcester Police Department stated. Mohsin was taken into custody in Spencer on Sunday, police say.

Mohsin is facing charges of larceny of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license to carry and breaking into a depository/safe/vault. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group