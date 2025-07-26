Man accused of groping Northeastern student told police his mother was Princess Diana, DA says

BOSTON — A man accused of groping a Northeastern University student while she was on a jog lied about his name and told police that his mother was a British royal, authorities said.

Carlos Miguel Pinto, 44, of Waltham, was arraigned Friday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of indecent assault and battery and providing false identification to police, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The female student was jogging on Columbus Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when she claimed Pinto grabbed her groin as she ran past him, investigators said

About 90 minutes later, police spotted a man matching Pinto’s description at the corner of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues. Police said officers then transported the victim to the scene, where she identified Pinto as the man who assaulted her.

As officers took Pinto into custody, police said he identified himself as “Toni Arizona” and claimed his mother was Princess Diana, a member of the British royal family who died in a car crash in Paris, France, in 1997.

Pinto was ordered held without bail until a hearing for appointment of counsel on Aug. 1.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

