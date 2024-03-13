Man, 20, arrested for using fake documents to get title for vehicle with dead person listed as owner

CONCORD, New Hampshire — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for submitting fake documents to town officials to try and get a New Hampshire title for a vehicle which had a dead person listed as its owner, state police said.

Wyatt P. Hugg, 20, of Charlestown, was arrested on a warrant without incident on Tuesday, state police said. He is charged with tampering with public records or information and unsworn falsification.

Hugg’s arrest came after investigators “received information that Hugg submitted fraudulent documents to the Charlestown Town Clerk’s Office for the purpose of obtaining a New Hampshire title in his name,” state police said.

After determining that the owner of the vehicle was dead, and prior to the alleged sale of the vehicle, Hugg allegedly signed documents that were fabricated and submitted to the state, state police said.

Hugg is scheduled to be arraigned in a Claremont courtroom on May 13.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Prenaveau at Christopher.J.Prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group