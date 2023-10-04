Malden bicyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with SUV in Everett

EVERETT, Mass — A Malden man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving an SUV in Everett early Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the crash between the bicyclist and a Toyota RAV4 on the Revere Beach Parkway at approximately 4:32 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old Chelsea man, did not suffer any injuries.

The RAV4 was towed to a State Police facility for further investigation.

The crash remains under investigation to determine if charges are warranted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

