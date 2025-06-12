Maine woman accused of killing her sister, state police say

HARTLAND, Maine — A Maine woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her sister in April, state police said Thursday.

Bonnie Coombs, 69, of Garland, is being held without bail following her arrest around 8 p.m. Wednesday, state police said in a statement on Thursday.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central arrested Coombs in connection with the April homicide of her sister, Velma Withee, 78, of Hartland, state police said.

On Saturday, April 12, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central after a woman was found dead at a home on Keenan Road in Hartland.

Authorities identified the victim as Withee.

An autopsy later found the manner of death to be homicide, and the cause was gunshot wounds, state police said.

Coombs was transported to the Somerset County Jail, where she is currently being held without bail.

An investigation into Withee’s death continues, state police said.

Hartland is a small town in Maine, northwest of Bangor. Its population was 756 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

