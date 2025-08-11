Maine State Police conducting homicide investigation after Waldoboro woman found dead

WALDOBORO, ME — The Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Waldoboro after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

On Saturday, around 8:25 am, the Waldoboro Police Department received a 911 call from a person concerned about the well-being of a female resident.

Upon arrival at the Genther Road residence, Waldoboro Police Officers and Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies discovered the deceased woman, identified as Levern Kelley.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-Central was called to assist with the investigation, and the victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy conducted on Sunday.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, although the cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Authorities have assured the public that there is no known danger stemming from this incident.

The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and police have stated that no further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

