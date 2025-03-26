Maine man who called 911 to report shooting of girlfriend arrested on murder warrant

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A Maine man who called 911 after his girlfriend was shot during a weekend argument has been arrested in connection with her death, state police said Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremiah Godfrey, 43, was arrested on a warrant for murder at approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday in the town of South Berwick in connection with the death of Sherri Sweet, 37, state police said in a post on Facebook. He was taken to the York County Jail.

On Saturday night, at approximately 8:44 p.m., South Berwick Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute with shots fired at 48 Brattle St.

Godfrey called 911 and reported that he had an argument with Sweet, his girlfriend, state police said.

Godfrey described to police that the two had a struggle over a gun, and that Sweet was unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, state police said.

First responders responded to the scene. Sweet was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was pronounced dead the next day, at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

South Berwick Police requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South to investigate.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined that the immediate cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death to be homicide.

On Wednesday, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Godfrey, who was taken into custody a short time later in South Berwick.

South Berwick is a small town west of Ogunquit, near the New Hampshire border. The town’s population was 7,467 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

