Maine man arrested for attempted murder and arson after 2024 apartment building fire

WATERVILLE, Maine — A 31-year-old Maine man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building in Waterville last year.

Elijah Yeaton of Waterville was arrested and charged on Thursday, while he was already in custody at the Kennebec County Jail on an unrelated incident, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Friday. The charges follow his indictment by a Kennebec County Grand Jury.

At approximately 12:54 a.m. on May 4, 2024, Waterville Police and Fire responded to a fire at an apartment building at 6 Front Place in Waterville.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and notified the state Fire Marshal’s office.

When state investigators arrived, they determined that the fire had been intentionally set on a second-floor porch outside the rear entrance to the apartment.

No one was injured in the fire.

Authorities identified Yeaton as a suspect after an extensive investigation, officials said. He was known to the occupants of one the apartments and was familiar with the residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group