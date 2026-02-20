Maine house destroyed by fire, electric blanket eyed as possible cause

LISBON, Maine — Investigators believe a faulty electric blanket caused a house fire that destroyed a house in Maine on Thursday.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which broke out late Thursday morning on Ferry Road in Lisbon, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, a neighbor called 911 to report that flames were visible on the left front side of a house next door at 104 Ferry Road, and that the house was filled with smoke.

Firefighters who responded to the scene quickly extinguished the fire.

House fire in Lisbon, Maine (Maine State Fire Marshal's Office)

The home, with extensive damage from heat and smoke, is considered a total loss, officials said.

Investigators determined that the fire originated on a mattress in a bedroom. The cause is believed to be a malfunction of an electric blanket.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Lisbon is a small town southeast of Lewiston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

