MA releases graduation guidance, details to schools after ballot question 2 passes

DEDHAM, Mass. — Just days after Massachusetts voted to do away with MCAS-based requirements for high school graduation, new guidance was shared by the state – outlining what this change will soon look like.

The Associated Press reports roughly 59% of the state voted “Yes” on Ballot Question 2 Tuesday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education claims the earliest we could see this requirement change in some districts could be as early as December 5th.

In a letter to superintendents and district leaders, the DESE explained, “As of the date the new law takes effect, students who have not yet earned the CD would be eligible to do so through ‘satisfactorily completing coursework that has been certified by the student’s district.’ Guidance on certification will be forthcoming.”

They added, “Students who have already achieved the qualifying MCAS scores in math, ELA, and science by the effective date have earned their CD and are eligible to earn a high school diploma provided they meet their local graduation requirements.”

The letter claims students scheduled to take the exam in November can meet graduation requirements through MCAS.

The Massachusetts Teacher’s Association campaigned in favor of the ballot question for months.

“We’re thrilled it passed,” said Max Page, president of the MTA. “Districts will certify that students have met our high state standards.”

Page says districts will now oversee the certification of students based on statewide curriculum standards provided by the state.

He asked, “How do we assess those? We do them with educators in classrooms, with grades, with tests, with labs, with research papers, class participation.”

Parents outside Dedham Middle School were split about the new norm in Massachusetts.

“I think it gave us an advantage,” said Nate, a father of a 6th grader. “There’s no easy way to track performance. A lot of it’s localized. What constitutes strong performance in one school district differs from what you see in another.”

Others were thrilled to hear about the ballot results.

“I don’t think it’s fair for kids that might have some learning issues,” said Ruth Mederios, a mother of two Dedham Middle School students. “They get assessments all the time from their teachers. That’s what should be saying whether or not they can graduate.”

The DESE claims the state will be issuing certification guidance to districts in the near future.

