MA Families struggle for answers after loved ones killed in hit and runs

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — On Sunday March 7 2021, a hit and run driver killed Ronald and Kathy Dalgliesh’s son, Ian, in Bridgewater.

Two-and-a-half years later – they have few answers.

“They said there was no skid marks from the vehicle,” Ronald Dalgliesh said.

A passing motorist found Ian unconscious in the road, at Auburn and Summer Streets just after 12:30 a.m. on a Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement released sparse details, saying a motor vehicle had hit Ian.

Hit and run crashes can have devastating consequences. When these cases go unsolved, families and loved ones are left with so many questions on top of the void of a life taken too soon. How are these cases treated and tracked in Massachusetts after several months or even years have passed?

25 Investigates set out with that question and got some surprising answers. Kerry Kavanaugh reports why many cases are going untracked and unchecked Thursday night on Boston 25 News at 10:30pm.

