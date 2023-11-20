MA 2023 Super Bowls: The high school matchups at Gillette Stadium are set

GILLETTE STADIUM, Foxboro — The matchups and location for the Massachusetts high school Super Bowls are set in Divisions 1-8.

All of the games will be played at Gillette Stadium, but the exact date and times have not been announced.

Division 1:

The D1 Super Bowl will feature a matchup of Catholic Conference rivals with number 1 ranked St. John’s Prep taking on number 2 ranked Xaverian Brothers High School.

The Eagles from SJP beat beat Andover 35-7 in the semifinals to secure a bid against the Hawks from Xaverian which punched their ticket with a semi-final win over Needham 20-17. SJP and X are also scheduled to battle it out on Thanksgiving day, before the super bowl.

Division 2:

Number 1 ranked King Philip Regional returns to the D2 Super Bowl facing #3 ranked Marshfield.

K-P beat Barnstable 41-21 in the semis to advance to Warriors third straight super bowl appearance.

Marshfield beat reigning super bowl champ Catholic Memorial 52-40 in its semi-final matchup

Division 3:

Milton will take on #4 ranked Walpole in the Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

#3 ranked Milton beat Westfield 37-14 in their semifinal showdown.

Walpole beat Milford 45-35 to pave the way for its short drive to Gillette.

Division 4:

It’s a battle of the south shore in the Division 4 Super Bowl. Route three will be crowded as fans from #1 ranked Duxbury and #7 ranked Scituate make their way to Gillette.

Duxbury beat Tewksbury 19-7 to advance. Scituate advanced after taking it to Grafton 20-10 in its semi-final game.

Division 5:

Fans of #2 ranked Foxboro have the shortest commute to the Super Bowl as the Warriors get set to take on #1 seed Hanover.

Hanover beat Danvers 27-24 to punch its super bowl appearance. Foxboro took down Shawsheen Valley Tech 42-12 in its semi-final game.

Division 6:

Number 8 seed Fairhaven is looking for the upset win in the D6 Super Bowl when it takes on #3 ranked Salem.

Fairhaven beat Hudson 40-37 in its semi-final game, and Salem beat Stoneham 38-14 in the semis.

Division 7:

Uxbridge will face Amesbury at Gillette in the D7 Super Bowl.

#1 ranked, and undefeated Uxbridge beat Clinton 37-15 to punch its ticket to Gillette Stadium.

#6 ranked Amesbury beat #2 seed Cohasset 48-28 in its semi-final game.

Division 8:

Number 1 ranked West Boylston will kick off against #2 ranked Carver in the D8 Super Bowl.

West Boylston beat Cathedral 36-0 to advance to the championship, and Carver beat Hoosac Valley 44-0 in its semi-final game.





