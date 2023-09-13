Lynn police lift shelter-in-place order as search for shooting suspect continues

LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn have lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued Wednesday following a daytime shooting as local and state investigators continue to search for the suspected gunman, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Commercial Street around 11:30 a.m. launched a search for a man who had fled the scene on foot, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Residents near Commercial Street, South Street, Market Square, and the Lynn Commons were asked to stay in their homes during an extensive search of the area.

Even though the suspect hasn’t been tracked down, the shelter-in-place order was lifted because police say investigators were able to determine that the incident “appears to be a targeted shooting and not random.”

Lynn shooting suspect (Lynn Police Department)

“We encourage residents to be vigilant and to keep your doors locked,” Lynn police said in a statement. “We are authorizing the release of the shelter in place at area schools and surrounding neighborhoods due to the large Lynn and Mass. State Police presence that will remain in this area.”

The suspected gunman, who police described as a Black man, was seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt in surveillance images released by the department.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Residents living in the area of Commercial Street who have security cameras are being asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

