Lynn man accused of murdering woman, staging her death as a suicide, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — A Lynn man is accused of murdering a woman in her home before attempting to stage her death as a suicide.

Thiago Oliveira, 33, was arraigned Tuesday on charges in the death of Carla Lourenco Da Silva, 32, this past January, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors with the DA’s office allege that Oliveira murdered the Lynn woman in her Summer Street home and tried to make it look like she hanged herself before investigators arrived.

Olviera appeared in court virtually on Tuesday, where he pled not guilty to the murder charge, according to Essex County DA Paul Tucker.

Oliveira had previously been charged with misleading a police investigation.

Oliveira will continue to be held without bail following the arraignment on the murder charge.

“The two charges are expected to be handled as a single case moving forward,” the DA’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group