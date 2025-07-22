Lucky scratch: Worcester man plans to invest after winning $1M on lottery ticket

WORCESTER — A Worcester man plans to invest after winning $1 million on a scratch ticket, lottery officials said Monday.

Mark DuBois of Worcester is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler” instant ticket game.

DuBois chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

Mark DuBois (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

He purchased his winning ticket at Brattle Stop Pizza, 1 Brattle St. in Worcester.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

