Lowell schools closed, several other districts release early due to excessive heat

LOWELL, Mass. — Students in Lowell will not return to school for the rest of the week after the district canceled classes due to the heat. There are a handful of other school districts that are releasing students early.

All Framingham Public Schools will be released early Thursday to try and beat the heat in the afternoon when the temperatures soar and the classrooms become stifling hot. A district spokesperson says around 70% of the schools have air conditioning.

Along with Framingham, Melrose, Quabbin Regional, and Reading School Districts are releasing early. Worcester is letting students out early on Thursday and Friday. A school spokesperson says of the 45 schools in the district, only 10 have central air.

Meanwhile, in Lowell, the district made the decision to cancel classes for the next two days. There are 28 schools in the city and none of them have air conditioning. Lowell schools issued a statement saying the heat is not conducive to effective learning and it is a health issue for some students and staff. We talked to one Lowell family who agreed with the decision.

“It was hotter in our classroom than it was outside so it was really, really sweaty and hot,” said Gabriella Marbelt, a 5th grader in Lowell.

“Yes, yes, it was pretty uncomfortable, and for the teachers too, who have to teach the class while the kids are sweaty,” said Niddia Marbelt, Gabriella’s mother. “The teachers have been trying to teach them something and they cannot concentrate because they’re thinking it’s too hot outside.”

Some districts are also making adjustments to sports and after-school activities.

