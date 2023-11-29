Lowell police increase patrols after ‘unauthorized individuals’ try to enter city schools

Police in Lowell are increasing patrols after a trio of “unauthorized individuals” tried to gain entry into a pair of public schools in the city on Monday.

“Three unauthorized individuals were denied entry at two schools by school staff members who followed established protocol,” Interim Superintendent of Schools Liam Skinner said in letter to parents. “We take these incidents very seriously and immediately reported them to the Lowell Police Department, which is actively investigating these matters while increasing patrols of the schools.”

Skinner said his office learned that law enforcement has also been involved in similar incidents in other districts across the state.

“As a result of these previous incidents in other districts, school leaders had been briefed in advance of today’s incidents to be extra diligent with door safety protocols,” Skinner added.

Skinner reminded parents that no one will be admitted to any Lowell Public Schools building without “proper identification and a legitimate reason to enter the building.”

Skinner also asked the school community to ensure that doors close behind them when they go in or out of buildings and to never prop a door open.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

