Lowell man pleads guilty to trafficking guns, drugs, machinegun conversion devices

BOSTON — A Lowell man has pleaded guilty to multiple federal crimes after he was recorded illegally selling numerous guns, thousands of methamphetamine pills and machineguns, the U.S. Attorney said.

Billy Chan, a/k/a “Juju,” 20, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count each of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine, distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and transfer and possession of a machinegun, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for Sept. 17.

On five different dates in Lowell between March 2023 and June 2023, Chan sold three handguns, four machinegun conversion devices and approximately 2,000 pills marketed as “Adderall,” to undercover law enforcement, prosecutors said.

Billy Chan, a/k/a "Juju," 20, of Lowell, Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to trafficking guns, drugs, machinegun conversion devices.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the “Adderall” pills were homemade methamphetamine pills pressed with caffeine and designed to look like the genuine pharmaceutical product.

Chan trafficked the counterfeit pills with another person who was a member of the Asian Boyz gang, prosecutors said.

An investigation found that in 2023, Asian Boyz gang members and associates had access to “a plentiful supply of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, which they distributed widely across the Merrimack Valley region,” prosecutors said.

During a recorded meeting with a cooperating source, Chan said he worked at a machine shop, could make the machinegun conversion “switch” devices himself and gave instructions and demonstrations on how to install the “switches” on a pistol, prosecutors said.

A few days later, prosecutors said Chan sent the source a video of a person shooting a fully automatic handgun into the air, with the message: “I let my boys test the switch.”

