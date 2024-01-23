Lowell man arrested after allegedly damaging hotel room in Nashua

NASHUA, NH — A Lowell man was arrested after he allegedly damaged a hotel room in Nashua.

On April 2, 2023, officers took a report from an employee of the Sheraton Hotel that two individuals had caused extensive damage to a hotel room.

Upon investigation, police determined that Pedro Teran, 37 of Lowell caused over $1,500.00 in damages to the hotel room.

Detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Teran.

On January 22, 2023, Teran was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and charged with criminal mischief.

Teran was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned at Nashua Court on February 27.

The Nashua Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

